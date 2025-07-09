Distinguished Visitors aboard The USNS Comfort in Ecuador

250709-N-DF135-1081
MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025)
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Reva Dela Pena, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), explains the capabilities of the operating room aboard Comfort in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
