250709-N-DF135-1035
MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025)
Marciana Valdivieso, Mayor of Manta, takes a photo in an MH-60 Sierra helicopter aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 16:22
|Photo ID:
|9175640
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-DF135-1035
|Resolution:
|2632x3956
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Visitors aboard The USNS Comfort in Ecuador [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.