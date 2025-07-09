Distinguished Visitors aboard The USNS Comfort in Ecuador

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250709-N-DF135-1035
    MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025)
    Marciana Valdivieso, Mayor of Manta, takes a photo in an MH-60 Sierra helicopter aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

