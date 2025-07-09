Distinguished Visitors aboard The USNS Comfort in Ecuador

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250709-N-DF135-1028

MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025)

Gen. Henry Delgado, commander in chief of the Ecuadorian Army, examines a MH-60 Sierra helicopter aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)