CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony

MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025)
Continuing Promise 2025 and the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) leadership take a photo with distinguished visitors during the closing ceremony for Continuing Promise 2025 at Naval Air Station Manta, Ecuador, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
