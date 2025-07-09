Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250709-N-DF135-1360
    MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025)
    Distinguished visitors take a photo during the closing ceremony for Continuing Promise 2025 at Naval Air Station Manta, Ecuador, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 16:18
    Photo ID: 9175625
    VIRIN: 250709-N-DF135-1360
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: MANTA, EC
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony
    CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download