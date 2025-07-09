CP25 Ecuador Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250709-N-DF135-1387

MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025)

Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, speaks with Gabriela Sommerfeld, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the closing ceremony for Continuing Promise 2025 at Naval Air Station Manta, Ecuador, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)