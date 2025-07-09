U.S. Air Force civilian employee Mrs. Emily Hightower poses for a picture at the 42nd Medical Group building at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 2, 2025. Hightower, who serves as the director for patient’s access to care, was recognized as the 42nd Air Base Wing’s Crusader of the Month for June, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9175241
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-UQ930-1003
|Resolution:
|6186x4124
|Size:
|18.94 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hightower Leads Access to Care, Balances Civilian, Reserve Roles [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hightower Leads Access to Care, Balances Civilian, Reserve Roles
No keywords found.