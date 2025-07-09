Hightower Leads Access to Care, Balances Civilian, Reserve Roles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force civilian employee Mrs. Emily Hightower poses for a picture at the 42nd Medical Group building at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 2, 2025. Hightower, who serves as the director for patient’s access to care, was recognized as the 42nd Air Base Wing’s Crusader of the Month for June, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)