Hightower Leads Access to Care, Balances Civilian, Reserve Roles

Emily Hightower, a civilian employee with the 42nd Medical Group and a captain in the Air Force Reserve's 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, has been recognized as the 42nd Air Base Wing’s Crusader of the Month for June, 2025.

Hightower serves as the director for patient’s access to care at the 42nd MDG. In this role, she provides administrative direction for primary and specialty care clinics, evaluating performance trends and business practices to improve healthcare delivery. As a reservist with the 908th ASTS, she coordinates health services for the 908th Flying Training Wing, overseeing operations and readiness.

"I enjoy knowing that my work contributes to positively impact our patients," Hightower said. "Both of my jobs go hand in hand with ensuring medical readiness of our active duty and ensuring the care of their loved ones."

Hightower's career began in aeromedical evacuation, inspired by her grandfather, a wounded Army Ranger who was medically airlifted during the Vietnam War. She later became an instructor flight medic, and followed in her mother's footsteps by commissioning as a Medical Service Corps officer after earning her master’s in business administration.

A memorable moment for Hightower was when the 42nd MDG received recognition from the Defense Health Agency for its access to care standards, achieved even with two primary care managers deployed.

"Facilitating teamwork in an already stressful environment is my most proud moment," she said.

Originally from Columbus, Georgia, but raised in Opelika, Alabama, Hightower enjoys cooking, baking, and crafting. A mother to a 9-year-old athlete, she often creates items for his team and enjoys attending sporting events, particularly those involving the University of Alabama.

Hightower credits her children and husband for her daily motivation. Her mother, a former enlisted member of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron at Maxwell, who became a nurse practitioner and officer, serves as a role model.

"I am always following in her footsteps to be the best version of myself so I am the best mom I can be for my kids," Hightower said. "She has shown us what hard work and sacrifice looks like while also being the best mom."

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, Hightower advises those starting in her field to be patient, innovative, and collaborative. "Never work alone, and always seek help and assistance," she said. "Stay open-minded, and don't let failed attempts stop you from getting better and achieving your goals. Find a new way to accomplish them."