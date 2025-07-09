Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hightower Leads Access to Care, Balances Civilian, Reserve Roles [Image 1 of 2]

    Hightower Leads Access to Care, Balances Civilian, Reserve Roles

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force civilian employee Mrs. Emily Hightower poses for a picture in her office at the 42nd Medical Group building at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 2, 2025. Hightower also serves as a U.S. Air Force Reserve captain with the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 14:35
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Hightower Leads Access to Care, Balances Civilian, Reserve Roles [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    42nd ABW
    42nd Medical Group
    908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

