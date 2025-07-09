Hightower Leads Access to Care, Balances Civilian, Reserve Roles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force civilian employee Mrs. Emily Hightower poses for a picture in her office at the 42nd Medical Group building at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 2, 2025. Hightower also serves as a U.S. Air Force Reserve captain with the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)