Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader for the Defense Health Agency, recognizes U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Martiel Ruiz Rivera, Detachment noncommissioned officer assigned to the Andrew Rader Health Clinic, for his contributions to Rader’s healthcare delivery across the National Capital Region during a tour of the clinic in Arlington, Virginia, July 7, 2025. Ruiz manages and cross-trains soldiers at both Rader and McNair clinics. He also supports the Defense Health Agency mission by providing personnel to locations across the NCR, including Fort Belvoir, Walter Reed, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, and the Naval Academy in Annapolis. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9174945
    VIRIN: 250707-D-CD688-1008
    Resolution: 4098x2927
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader
    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader
    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCR
    coin presentation
    DHA
    DHA-NCR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download