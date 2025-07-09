DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader for the Defense Health Agency, recognizes U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Martiel Ruiz Rivera, Detachment noncommissioned officer assigned to the Andrew Rader Health Clinic, for his contributions to Rader’s healthcare delivery across the National Capital Region during a tour of the clinic in Arlington, Virginia, July 7, 2025. Ruiz manages and cross-trains soldiers at both Rader and McNair clinics. He also supports the Defense Health Agency mission by providing personnel to locations across the NCR, including Fort Belvoir, Walter Reed, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, and the Naval Academy in Annapolis. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)