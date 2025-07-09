DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader for the Defense Health Agency, recognizes U.S. Army Sgt. Jarred Booth assigned to the Andrew Rader Health Clinic, for his dedication and focus on soldier readiness and patient care during a tour of the clinic in Arlington, Virginia, July 7, 2025. Booth prepared over 100 soldiers for a semi-annual field training exercise. During a one-month period, Booth provided patient care to over 1,200 patients and conducted 3,500 laboratory tests. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)