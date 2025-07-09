Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader [Image 2 of 3]

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader for the Defense Health Agency, recognizes U.S. Army Sgt. Jarred Booth assigned to the Andrew Rader Health Clinic, for his dedication and focus on soldier readiness and patient care during a tour of the clinic in Arlington, Virginia, July 7, 2025. Booth prepared over 100 soldiers for a semi-annual field training exercise. During a one-month period, Booth provided patient care to over 1,200 patients and conducted 3,500 laboratory tests. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9174938
    VIRIN: 250707-D-CD688-1004
    Resolution: 3198x2284
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCR
    coin presentation
    DHA
    DHA-NCR

