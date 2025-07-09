Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader for the Defense Health Agency, recognizes U.S. Army Spc. Jamille Lemos, a healthcare specialist assigned to Andrew Rader Health Clinic’s primary care department, for her compassionate, skilled care and dedication to excellence within the Military Health System during a tour of the clinic in Arlington, Virginia, July 7, 2025. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9174919
    VIRIN: 250707-D-CD688-1002
    Resolution: 3595x2568
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader
    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader
    DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCR
    coin presentation
    DHA
    DHA-NCR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download