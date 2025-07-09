U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader for the Defense Health Agency, recognizes U.S. Army Spc. Jamille Lemos, a healthcare specialist assigned to Andrew Rader Health Clinic’s primary care department, for her compassionate, skilled care and dedication to excellence within the Military Health System during a tour of the clinic in Arlington, Virginia, July 7, 2025. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9174919
|VIRIN:
|250707-D-CD688-1002
|Resolution:
|3595x2568
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.