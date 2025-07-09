DHA SEL Staff Recognition at Andrew Rader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader for the Defense Health Agency, recognizes U.S. Army Spc. Jamille Lemos, a healthcare specialist assigned to Andrew Rader Health Clinic’s primary care department, for her compassionate, skilled care and dedication to excellence within the Military Health System during a tour of the clinic in Arlington, Virginia, July 7, 2025. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)