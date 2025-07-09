Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coming home

    Photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team return to their loved ones at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2025. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by Brig. Gen. Frank McGovern, Assistant Adjutant General- Army. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 13:17
    111th Infantry Regiment
    Africa Deployment
    Homecoming
    Army National Guard
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team

