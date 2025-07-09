Coming home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team return to their loved ones at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2025. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by Brig. Gen. Frank McGovern, Assistant Adjutant General- Army. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)