U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team return to their loved ones at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2025. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by Brig. Gen. Frank McGovern, Assistant Adjutant General- Army. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)
This work, Coming home [Image 50 of 50], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.