Sea Breeze 2025-2 MCM Task Group Ships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-TF068-1001 PORTLAND PORT, United Kingdom (July 1, 2025) - Ships assigned to the Sea Breeze 2025-2 Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Task Group sail in formation. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)