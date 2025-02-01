Sea Breeze 2025-2 MCM Task Group Ships

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250701-N-TF068-1002 PORTLAND PORT, United Kingdom (July 1, 2025) - Ships assigned to the Sea Breeze 2025-2 Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Task Group sail in formation. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

