    1-214 CAB take "Final Flight" over Southern Germany before Change of Command [Image 14 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-214 CAB take &quot;Final Flight&quot; over Southern Germany before Change of Command

    HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Helicopters flown by the 1-214 Combat Aviation Battalion fly over the Rhine River and nearby castles during LT COL Joshua Meyer’s “final flight” in Germany on June 16, 2025. The scenic flight marks one last time in the air before Meyer’s upcoming Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Amy photo by Claudia Neve)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 05:15
    Photo ID: 9174171
    VIRIN: 250616-A-CV950-1851
    Resolution: 10800x7200
    Size: 15.53 MB
    Location: HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-214 CAB take "Final Flight" over Southern Germany before Change of Command [Image 17 of 17], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Final Flight
    Castle
    Rhine River
    Helicopter
    Germany
    1-214 CAB

