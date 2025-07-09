Helicopters flown by the 1-214 Combat Aviation Battalion fly over the Rhine River and nearby castles during LT COL Joshua Meyer’s “final flight” in Germany on June 16, 2025. The scenic flight marks one last time in the air before Meyer’s upcoming Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Amy photo by Claudia Neve)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9174169
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-CV950-2966
|Resolution:
|7200x10800
|Size:
|20.53 MB
|Location:
|HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-214 CAB take "Final Flight" over Southern Germany before Change of Command [Image 17 of 17], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.