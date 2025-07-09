Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Helicopters flown by the 1-214 Combat Aviation Battalion fly over the Rhine River and nearby castles during LT COL Joshua Meyer’s “final flight” in Germany on June 16, 2025. The scenic flight marks one last time in the air before Meyer’s upcoming Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Amy photo by Claudia Neve)