    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Opening Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Opening Ceremony

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with the Quantico Marine Band, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, and a Chicago resident pose for a photo during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. The opening ceremony signifies the start of Marine Week Chicago and represents the ethos of U.S. Marines to city residents. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Opening Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

