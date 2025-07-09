Marine Week Chicago 2025: Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Gagliardo, the founder of The One Companies, left, and U.S Marine Corps Col. J.J. Wilson, the commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, pose for a photo during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. The opening ceremony signifies the start of Marine Week Chicago and represents the ethos of U.S. Marines to Chicago residents. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)