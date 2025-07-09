Marine Week Chicago 2025: Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Marine Corps Capt. James Mercure, the deputy Communication Strategy and Operations Officer of Marine Week Chicago, speaks with Make-A-Wish children and their families during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. The opening ceremony signifies the start of the event and represents the ethos of U.S. Marines to city residents. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)