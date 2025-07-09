USNS Comfort Change of Command Ceremony

MANTA, Ecuador (July 8, 2025) Capt. Stephen Arles, outgoing commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility (MTF), speaks at a change of command ceremony during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 18:46
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
