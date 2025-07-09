Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    USNS Comfort Change of Command Ceremony

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MANTA, Ecuador (July 8, 2025) Capt. Stephen Arles, outgoing commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility (MTF), Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 and Continuing Promise 2025 mission commander, and Capt. Grace Key incoming commanding officer, USNS Comfort MTF, salute during a change of command ceremony during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 18:46
    Photo ID: 9173551
    VIRIN: 250708-N-DI219-1060
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 980.49 KB
    Location: MANTA, EC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNSComfort
    EnduringPromise
    ContinuingPromise
    CP25
    AdelanteJuntos

