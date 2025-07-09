USNS Comfort Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANTA, Ecuador (July 8, 2025) Capt. Stephen Arles, outgoing commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility (MTF), Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 and Continuing Promise 2025 mission commander, and Capt. Grace Key incoming commanding officer, USNS Comfort MTF, salute during a change of command ceremony during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)