USNS Comfort Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANTA, Ecuador (July 8, 2025) Capt. Stephen Arles, outgoing commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, is piped aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during a change of command ceremony during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)