Flood Relief Volunteer Event Caption

Goodfellow Air Force Base volunteers stack up boxes of supplies and essentials on top of wooden pallets as part of a flood relief assistance event at a local warehouse in San Angelo, Texas, July 10, 2025. On July 4 the city saw over 14 inches of rain in some areas, and recovery efforts are still ongoing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)
Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 18:09
Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
