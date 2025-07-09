Flood Relief Volunteer Event Caption

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Goodfellow Air Force Base volunteers stack up boxes of supplies and essentials on top of wooden pallets as part of a flood relief assistance event at a local warehouse in San Angelo, Texas, July 10, 2025. On July 4 the city saw over 14 inches of rain in some areas, and recovery efforts are still ongoing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)