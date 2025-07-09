Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flood Relief Volunteer Event

    Flood Relief Volunteer Event

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Wicker, 17th Communications Squadron, and another volunteer from Goodfellow Air Force Base, shrink wrap boxes as part of a flood relief assistance event at a local warehouse in San Angelo, Texas, July 10, 2025. Volunteers came together to assist families affected by the July 4 floods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    Flood Relief Volunteer Event
