    Flood Relief Volunteer Event Caption [Image 2 of 4]

    Flood Relief Volunteer Event Caption

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kajuan Marable, 17th Communication Squadron, volunteers at a flood relief assistance event at a local warehouse in San Angelo, Texas, July 10, 2025. Marable joined dozens of Goodfellow Airmen who stepped up to support their local community in recovery efforts from the July 4 floods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 18:09
    Photo ID: 9173520
    VIRIN: 250710-F-NY202-1437
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flood Relief Volunteer Event Caption [Image 4 of 4], by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

