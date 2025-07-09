Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at PALS in Manila, Philippines [Image 8 of 8]

    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at PALS in Manila, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo  

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, middle, transfers the Pacific Amphibious Leadership Symposium (PALS) guidon from Maj. Gen. Vicente Blanco III, commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, right, to Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Forces, Pacific, as the next symposium host during the PALS closing ceremony in Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. PALS brings together senior military leaders from allied and partner nations across the Indo-Pacific to share best practices and strengthen partnerships, which are the cornerstone of regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 17:21
    Photo ID: 9173377
    VIRIN: 250710-N-XG464-1476
    COMPACFLT
    PALS
    Indo-Pacific
    Allies and Partners
    Pacific Amphibious Leadership Symposium

