COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at PALS in Manila, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, prepares to transfer the Pacific Amphibious Leadership Symposium (PALS) guidon from Maj. Gen. Vicente Blanco III, commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, right, to Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Forces, Pacific, as the next symposium host during the PALS closing ceremony in Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. PALS brings together senior military leaders from allied and partner nations across the Indo-Pacific to share best practices and strengthen partnerships, which are the cornerstone of regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)