COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at PALS in Manila, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left: Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Forces, Pacific; Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and Maj. Gen. Vicente Blanco III, commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, prepare to conclude the Pacific Amphibious Leadership Symposium (PALS) closing ceremony in Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. PALS brings together senior military leaders from allied and partner nations across the Indo-Pacific to share best practices and strengthen partnerships, which are the cornerstone of regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)