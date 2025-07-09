Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Fort Lee Casualty Assistance Funeral Honors Team visited Prince George North Elementary School’s Champion Champ Summer Camp July 3 to teach students how to properly fold the American flag in honor of Independence Day.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 15:48
    Photo ID: 9173148
    VIRIN: 250703-A-JL021-1006
    Resolution: 7980x5323
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth [Image 10 of 10], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download