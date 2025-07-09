Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Soldiers from the U.S. Army Fort Lee Casualty Assistance Funeral Honors Team visited...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Soldiers from the U.S. Army Fort Lee Casualty Assistance Funeral Honors Team visited Prince George North Elementary School’s Champion Champ Summer Camp July 3 to teach students how to properly fold the American flag in honor of Independence Day. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — Soldiers from the U.S. Army Fort Lee Casualty Assistance Funeral Honors Team visited Prince George North Elementary School’s Champion Champ Summer Camp July 3 to teach students how to properly fold the American flag in honor of Independence Day.

“We are so grateful for the incredible opportunity to have these Soldiers come out today and work with our students,” said Rachel A. Woody, Champ Camp site director.

The camp brought together more than 30 students ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade participating in the summer enrichment camp, offering them a hands-on opportunity to learn about the American flag’s history, symbolism and the ceremonial process behind folding it.

“Our goal today is to pass the torch of knowledge to the next generation,” said Staff Sgt. Adam L. Garcia. “It’s an opportunity to help students understand the meaning behind our traditions and the purpose behind what we do.”

Team members demonstrated the 13-step folding technique, explaining the significance of each fold. They then guided the students as they practiced folding the flag themselves, reinforcing the importance of honor, service and patriotism.

“It’s important for young people to understand the history and symbolism behind the flag,” said Drill Sergeant Staff Sgt. Kenneth A. Scott. “Every fold has a meaning, and every ceremony is an act of respect for those who served and sacrificed.”

“Teaching children the importance of respect especially for the traditions we uphold can make a huge impact on our country,” said Sgt. Hser G. Thaw. “I truly believe that even the smallest person can change the force of future.”

The visit was part of a broader effort by Fort Lee to engage with the local community and commemorate Independence Day through outreach and education.

“Having our Soldiers out here today working with one of our local community schools helped inspire the students with a deeper meaning of why we celebrate Independence Day” said Amanda E. Richards, Casualty Assistance Office memorial affairs coordinator.

The Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team provides ceremonial support for military funerals and patriotic events across the region, upholding the Army’s commitment to honor its fallen and educate future generations.