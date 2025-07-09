Soldiers from the U.S. Army Fort Lee Casualty Assistance Funeral Honors Team visited Prince George North Elementary School’s Champion Champ Summer Camp July 3 to teach students how to properly fold the American flag in honor of Independence Day.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9173122
|VIRIN:
|250703-A-JL021-1003
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth [Image 10 of 10], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Lee Funeral Honors Team Demonstrate Flag Folding to Youth
No keywords found.