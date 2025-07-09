Team Tyndall highlights warrior ethos during Warrior Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, gives a speech at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. Airmen throughout the wing competed in various events, such as a three-mile ruck and tug-of-war to emphasize physical readiness and unit camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)