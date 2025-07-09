Team Tyndall highlights warrior ethos during Warrior Day

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing participate in tug-of-war at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. The wing conducted tug-of-war during Warrior Day, a wing-wide resilience event with a primary goal to build comprehensive Airman fitness, addressing the mental, spiritual, physical and social well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 15:36
|Photo ID:
|9173131
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-LY429-1056
|Resolution:
|5176x2912
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
