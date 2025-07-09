Team Tyndall highlights warrior ethos during Warrior Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing participate in tug-of-war at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. The wing conducted tug-of-war during Warrior Day, a wing-wide resilience event with a primary goal to build comprehensive Airman fitness, addressing the mental, spiritual, physical and social well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)