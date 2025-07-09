Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall highlights warrior ethos during Warrior Day [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Tyndall highlights warrior ethos during Warrior Day

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing participate in a ruck at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. The wing conducted the three-mile ruck during warrior day, a wing-wide resilience event with a primary goal to build comprehensive Airman fitness, addressing the mental, spiritual, physical and social well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 15:36
    Photo ID: 9173132
    VIRIN: 240627-F-LY429-1032
    Resolution: 7233x2411
    Size: 10.78 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    ACC
    Ruck
    Warrior Ethos
    TYNDALL
    Training
    Morale

