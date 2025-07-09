Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250710-N-KL637-1094 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 10, 2025) -- Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC) on July 10, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)