250710-N-KL637-1030 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 10, 2025) -- Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC) on July 10, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9172828
|VIRIN:
|250710-N-KL637-1030
|Resolution:
|6012x4294
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.