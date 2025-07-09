Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250710-N-KL637-1082 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 10, 2025) -- Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC) on July 10, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 13:52
    Photo ID: 9172831
    VIRIN: 250710-N-KL637-1082
    Resolution: 6012x4294
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Naturalization
    Graduation
    US Navy
    Recruits

