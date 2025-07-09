Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army takes the field at Chicago White Sox home game [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Army takes the field at Chicago White Sox home game

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Bisinger, left, currently assigned to First Army as a physical security non-commissioned officer, meets Jason Bourgeois, White Sox first base coach during a ‘Hero of the Game’ on-field recognition at the Chicago White Sox home game, July 9, 2025. Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, Commanding General, First Army, also threw in a ceremonial first pitch and First Army’s color guard team presented the nation’s colors during the playing of the national anthem. First Army serves as a mobilization, readiness and training command, partnering with the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard to enable leaders and deliver trained and ready units for Combatant Commands.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 9172660
    VIRIN: 250709-A-KL464-1053
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army takes the field at Chicago White Sox home game [Image 3 of 3], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army takes the field at Chicago White Sox home game
    First Army takes the field at Chicago White Sox home game
    First Army takes the field at Chicago White Sox home game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Army takes the field at Chicago White Sox home game

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Chicago White Sox
    First Army
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    LTG Mark Landes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download