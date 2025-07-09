First Army takes the field at Chicago White Sox home game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Bisinger, left, currently assigned to First Army as a physical security non-commissioned officer, meets Jason Bourgeois, White Sox first base coach during a ‘Hero of the Game’ on-field recognition at the Chicago White Sox home game, July 9, 2025. Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, Commanding General, First Army, also threw in a ceremonial first pitch and First Army’s color guard team presented the nation’s colors during the playing of the national anthem. First Army serves as a mobilization, readiness and training command, partnering with the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard to enable leaders and deliver trained and ready units for Combatant Commands.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)