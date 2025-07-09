First Army takes the field at Chicago White Sox home game

Photo By Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor | The First Army color guard team presents the nation’s colors during Major League...... read more read more Photo By Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor | The First Army color guard team presents the nation’s colors during Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox’ military recognition at a home game, July 9, 2025. During the recognition, Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, Commanding General, First Army, threw in a ceremonial first pitch and U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Bisinger, currently assigned to First Army as a physical security non-commissioned officer, was honored as the ‘Hero of the Game’ with an on-field recognition from first base. First Army serves as a mobilization, readiness and training command, partnering with the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard to enable leaders and deliver trained and ready units for Combatant Commands. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor) see less | View Image Page

CHICAGO – First Army’s commanding general, Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, along with U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Bisinger, currently assigned to First Army as a physical security non-commissioned officer, and members of their color guard team received a military honor during a Chicago White Sox home game, July 9, 2025.



During the on-field recognitions, First Army’s color guard presented the nation’s colors during the playing of the national anthem, Landes threw in a ceremonial first pitch and Bisinger was honored as the ‘Hero of the Game’ in front of a cheering crowd of more than 11,000 spectators.



“I’m so happy to represent the Army during its 250th birthday and it’s just great to be at a baseball game,” said Landes. “There’s nothing more American than baseball, apple pie and just celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday. It was really special to represent.”



Bisinger stepped onto the field during the 3rd inning and was honored near first base. There he briefly met with Jason Bourgeois, White Sox first base coach.



Bisinger enlisted in 2005 and served as a military police officer with five overseas deployments.



During the day’s recognitions, the Soldiers also received the opportunity to meet and chat with citizens and veterans across the ballpark.



