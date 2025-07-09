Ark. Guardsmen Transport People, Pets From Flooded Areas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arkansas National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews in Texas transported 25 people and 2 dogs from flooded areas to designated evacuation points in their area of operations, July 8, 2025.



Ark. Guardsmen will continue to assist the Texas Military Department with their flood response operation until July 12th, unless their state active duty mission is extended by Arkansas' Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.