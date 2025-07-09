Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ark. Guardsmen Transport People, Pets From Flooded Areas [Image 2 of 2]

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews in Texas transported 25 people and 2 dogs from flooded areas to designated evacuation points in their area of operations, July 8, 2025.

    Ark. Guardsmen will continue to assist the Texas Military Department with their flood response operation until July 12th, unless their state active duty mission is extended by Arkansas' Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

