Marauder of the Week: SrA Jenesis McClure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenesis McClure, 386th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron commander’s support staff, performs duties at her workstation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 3, 2025. McClure was recognized as Marauder of the Week for actions such as reinforcing continuity by maintaining records, taskers and communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)