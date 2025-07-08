Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: SrA Jenesis McClure [Image 2 of 4]

    Marauder of the Week: SrA Jenesis McClure

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Senior Airman Jenesis McClure, 386th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron commander’s support staff, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 3, 2025. McClure was recognized as Marauder of the Week for actions such as creating contingency processes, completing reference documents and guides to ensure operational capabilities in austere and degraded environments without the dependency of network connectivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

