Marauder of the Week: SrA Jenesis McClure

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Senior Airman Jenesis McClure, 386th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron commander’s support staff, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 3, 2025. McClure was recognized as Marauder of the Week for actions such as creating contingency processes, completing reference documents and guides to ensure operational capabilities in austere and degraded environments without the dependency of network connectivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)