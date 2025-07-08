Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: SrA Jenesis McClure [Image 3 of 4]

    Marauder of the Week: SrA Jenesis McClure

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenesis McClure, 386th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron commander’s support staff, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 3, 2025. McClure was recognized as Marauder of the Week for actions such as managing usual duties alongside additional duties as the unit mail representative, cyber security liaison, unit control center rep and security forces augmentee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

