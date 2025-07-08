Marauder of the Week: SrA Jenesis McClure

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenesis McClure, 386th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron commander’s support staff, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 3, 2025. McClure was recognized as Marauder of the Week for actions such as managing usual duties alongside additional duties as the unit mail representative, cyber security liaison, unit control center rep and security forces augmentee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|07.03.2025
|07.10.2025 02:43
|9172094
|250703-F-KE594-1021
|5160x3433
|1.51 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
