    Naval Air Facilicty Misawa Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Air Facilicty Misawa Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    20250710-N-YS746-1247 Misawa, Japan (Jul. 10, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Paul A. Hockran, outgoing commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, speaks during the NAF Misawa change of command ceremony on board Misawa Air Base. NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Matthew Fischer)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 01:24
    Photo ID: 9172078
    VIRIN: 250710-N-YS746-1247
    Resolution: 6249x4166
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
