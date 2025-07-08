Naval Air Facility Misawa Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer | 20250710-N-YS746-1247 Misawa, Japan (Jul. 10, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Paul A....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer | 20250710-N-YS746-1247 Misawa, Japan (Jul. 10, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Paul A. Hockran, outgoing commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, speaks during the NAF Misawa change of command ceremony on board Misawa Air Base. NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Matthew Fischer) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA, Japan - Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa welcomed a new commanding officer as Capt. Jeremy N. Lyon relieved Capt. Paul A. Hockran as the installation’s 20th commanding officer during a formal change of command and retirement ceremony attended by service members, families, and distinguished guests.

The event, held on Misawa Air Base, celebrated the leadership and accomplishments of Capt. Hockran, who is retiring after 30 years of distinguished service in the United States Navy. The ceremony highlighted the continuity of command and the enduring partnership between the U.S. Navy and the Misawa community.

“I have had the pleasure of commanding Naval Air Facility Misawa for the last 49 months,” said Hockran. “It has been a tremendous honor. To the men and women of NAF Misawa, thank you.”

Capt. Hockran, a 1995 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, has led NAF Misawa since June 2021. The installation achieved numerous operational milestones, strengthened partnerships with the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and enhanced quality-of-life initiatives for Sailors and their families.

Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson, presided over the ceremony and praised Capt. Hockran’s leadership and commitment.

“He took care of his people,” said Johnson. “He delivered for the mission.”

In his farewell remarks, Capt. Hockran reflected on his tenure and the people of Misawa.

“Team Misawa, thank you,” said Hockran. “Misawa Air Base is an amazing installation that is full of community, mission support, and friendship – Misawa is definitely a jewel; its brilliance and beauty come from the people, Sailors, Airmen, Civilians, Guardians, the Ko Ku Jetai, and the citizens of Misawa.”

Capt. Lyon, a native of Hesperia, California, brings a wealth of operational and leadership experience to his new role.

His previous assignments include sea duty with Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), and Patrol Squadron (VP) 47. He served as commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, leading the squadron through a successful split-site deployment to the Western Pacific and U.S. Central Command.

Ashore, Lyon has served with Task Force (CTF) 57, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Weapons School, and as Congressional Appropriations Liaison in the Office of the Secretary of the Navy. Most recently, he was Deputy Commander, Task Force (CTF) 67 in Sigonella, Italy.

Capt. Lyon expressed his enthusiasm for his new role and commitment to the mission.

“Our job is to be ready, to be resilient, and to project strength through partnership and presence,” said Lyon. “That work starts here—on the flight line, in the barracks, in every shop, office, pipeline route, and access gate. As your commanding officer, I will lead with humility, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to both our people and our mission.”

The event followed longstanding Navy tradition, formally transferring authority and responsibility from one officer to another. Distinguished guests, including representatives from the Japan Self-Defense Forces and local government, attended, underscoring the strong U.S.-Japan partnership. The ceremony concluded with the reading of orders and a retirement tribute to Capt. Hockran.

NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation.

